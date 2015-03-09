WASHINGTON, March 9 About 750 U.S. Army tanks,
fighting vehicles and other pieces of military equipment arrived
in Latvia on Monday as a part of a training mission to reassure
NATO allies worried about potential Russian aggression due to
the Ukraine crisis, the Pentagon said.
Some 3,000 members of a 3rd Infantry Division brigade combat
team will begin flowing into the region next week as part of a
90-day deployment to participate in multinational training
missions with NATO partners in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,
the department said.
Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the
unit would take over responsibility for the land forces training
mission from the U.S. Army-Europe's 2nd Cavalry Regiment, which
will depart later in March.
Warren said the rotation was part of the U.S. military's
Operation Atlantic Resolve, aimed at demonstrating commitment to
NATO allies in light of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.
He said the equipment, which arrived in Riga, Latvia, by
ship, was part of a regular armored brigade combat team set,
including two battalions of tanks, two battalions of fighting
vehicles, artillery, helicopters and other equipment.
Current plans call for the tanks, fighting vehicles and
other heavy rolling stock now arriving in Latvia to remain in
Europe after the 3rd Infantry Division brigade departs in 90
days, a U.S. military official said later.
U.S. military officials have said they planned to
preposition equipment in Europe this year for a full brigade
combat team so troops rotating to the region do not always have
to ship over their equipment. It is not yet clear where in
Europe the equipment will be permanently based.
Russia's support of anti-government rebels in Ukraine has
raised concerns across the region about whether Moscow might
make similar moves against other countries in eastern Europe.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by David Gregorio)