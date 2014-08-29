AMSTERDAM Aug 29 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday the sanctions against Russia "have not worked" in changing Moscow's behaviour in eastern Ukraine and that additional measures must be considered by the European Union.

Rutte told journalists after a weekly Cabinet meeting that Moscow's presence in Ukraine is "extremely concerning and violates international law".

"We do not accept it and additional sanctions should not be ruled out," he said.

Responding to calls by Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk for his country to join NATO, Rutte said "joining NATO would not contribute to a solution". Russia denies intervening in Ukraine by arming the rebels or sending soldiers across the border. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)