AMSTERDAM Aug 29 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte said on Friday the sanctions against Russia "have not
worked" in changing Moscow's behaviour in eastern Ukraine and
that additional measures must be considered by the European
Union.
Rutte told journalists after a weekly Cabinet meeting that
Moscow's presence in Ukraine is "extremely concerning and
violates international law".
"We do not accept it and additional sanctions should not be
ruled out," he said.
Responding to calls by Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk for his country to join NATO, Rutte said "joining NATO
would not contribute to a solution". Russia denies intervening
in Ukraine by arming the rebels or sending soldiers across the
border.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)