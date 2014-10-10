(Changes the slug to conform with previous stories)
AMSTERDAM Oct 10 Dutch relatives of victims of
Malaysia Airlines MH17, downed over Ukraine in July, will hold
the Dutch government liable for damages for its handling of the
aftermath of the crash, a lawyer representing families said on
Friday.
There were 196 Dutch nationals onboard the Boeing 777 when
it crashed on July 17 over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298
passengers and crew.
Attorney Bob van der Goen, who represents dozens of
families, said a letter was sent to the Dutch government on
Friday stating that the relatives would seek unspecified
damages, one step before a lawsuit is filed with a judge.
It was the first legal action against the Dutch government,
which had been widely praised for its immediate response to the
crash.
Comments by Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans on
Wednesday about a passenger's body being found wearing an oxygen
mask had been "the last straw" for relatives upset with the
government's response, Van der Goen said.
Van der Goen said Timmermans' comments, interpreted by the
families as meaning victims had been alive longer than
previously believed, were "idiotic."
"We will hold the Dutch government liable," he said. "They
are negligent because of the slowness of the case and the
failure to get to the crash site, which should have been
possible."
Timmermans apologised and said in a statement on Thursday he
regretted confronting the families with new information via the
media before they had been informed officially.
"The MH17 disaster goes straight to my heart. I feel deeply
for the families. The last thing I want to do is to increase
their suffering. I shouldn't have said it.
"The information was not shared more widely because no
conclusion can be drawn and more investigation is required," the
statement from Timmermans' office said.
Prosecutors investigating the case said on Thursday: "The
oxygen mask was fastened with elastic around the neck of the
victim. We understand this raised the question among families
why this wasn't revealed earlier. The reason is that the public
prosecutors office is still investigating the cause of the crash
and the meaning of the oxygen mask."
The aircraft, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur, is believed to have been hit by a surface-to-air missile
fired from territory held by pro-Russian separatists.
Dutch investigators say they have been unable to carry out a
full investigation at the scene due to fighting between
pro-Russian and Ukrainian government forces.
A preliminary report by the Dutch Safety Board said last
month the aircraft broke apart due to "high energy" objects,
consistent with theories of a missile strike.
