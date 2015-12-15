* Russian sanctions expected to be extended
* Nord Stream counter to Italian commercial interests
* Central, Eastern European nations also opposed to it
By Barbara Lewis and Oleg Vukmanovic
BRUSSELS/MILAN, Dec 15 Russia's divide-and-rule
strategy threatens to sour summit talks in Brussels this week
after Italy linked the extension of sanctions on Moscow to a
debate of a Gazprom gas pipeline project, diplomats
said.
In theory, the European Union is pursuing a single energy
market, based on the needs of all 28 EU nations. It is also
meant to be united against Russia as it seeks to defend the
interests of Ukraine following Moscow's seizure of Crimea in
March last year.
In reality, Germany's desire for secure supplies of cheap
gas, Italy's interest in marketing energy major ENI's
abundant new gas finds, and Baltic and eastern nations' wariness
of Russian dominance make that unity fragile, EU diplomats say.
"Energy still remains a predominant tool in Russia's arsenal
to gain political influence, divide Europe and weaken the common
EU position on important energy issues," one EU diplomat said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Under normal conditions, pipelines are of commercial
nature, but in Russia's case it is not just commerce, it implies
a huge geopolitical dimension."
Russia's Gazprom and its European partners signed a
shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 project in
September, which would double the amount of gas directly shipped
from Russia to Germany, cutting out traditional transit route
Ukraine.
At the same time, it could detract from Italy's aspirations
to be part of a southern gas hub.
Italy is sore over the demise of South Stream, another
Russian project to circumvent Ukraine and supply gas to southern
Europe, which could have benefited Italy, but was dropped last
year after Russia cited difficulties with EU law.
European Vice President for Energy Maros Sefcovic said
earlier this month Italy had asked the European Commission to
impose the same rules on Nord Stream as it had on South Stream.
"The main reason (Prime Minister Matteo) Renzi held up
approval of sanctions rollover was he wanted to ensure
discussion of Nord Stream-2," one diplomat said.
Renzi's office in Rome did not respond to requests for
comment and a German diplomat said only that Nord Stream was "an
entrepreneurial project, in which the German state does not
participate".
Traditionally close to Russia, Italy was not a signatory of
a letter complaining about Nord Stream that was sent to the
Commission last month, calling for summit-level debate on the
pipeline, which it said was at odds with EU single energy market
law.
The final letter had the backing of Estonia, Hungary,
Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. An earlier
draft also named Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Greece.
Sefcovic acknowledged receipt of the letter and said the
Commission was working on a reply.
Scrutiny of EU law relevant to Gazprom has already tied up
Commission lawyers for years.
Diplomats do not expect any resolution of the Nord Stream
issue at this week's summit talks on Thursday and Friday, while
lawyers predict that in time any Commission decision will be as
much political as legal.
"The decision on whether or not a pipeline qualifies for an
exemption from EU law has always been very political," said one
senior energy lawyer.
Meanwhile, diplomats say sanctions against Russia will be
extended and that Renzi's intervention had made little
difference to that debate.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Alissa de
Carbonnel and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels and Paolo Biondi in
Rome; editing by Susan Thomas)