* Increased nervousness in Sweden and Finland about Russia
* Sweden eyes boosting defence spending
* Finland PM says open to debate on NATO
* Polls show voters opposed to joining Western alliance
By Alistair Scrutton and Sakari Suoninen
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, April 1 When Russian
warplanes staged a mock bombing run on Sweden last year, air
defences were caught napping. It was the middle of the night and
no Swedish planes were scrambled.
Instead, Danish jets belonging to NATO's Baltic mission
based in Lithuania, took to the air to shadow the Russians.
The discussion that incident triggered over Sweden's ability
to defend itself has grown with Russia's seizure of Crimea from
Ukraine. As in neighbour and fellow EU member Finland, Swedes
wonder whether to seek shelter in the U.S.-led NATO alliance,
abandoning Stockholm's two centuries of formal neutrality.
Sweden has talked of a "doctrinal shift" in defence policy.
In Helsinki, where "Finlandisation" became a Cold War byword for
self-imposed neutrality driven by fear of a powerful neighbour,
the government has talked of an "open debate" on joining NATO.
Talk of NATO underscores anxieties that feed calls for more
defence cooperation and spending. But membership seems distant,
with voters in both countries sceptical of the benefits, and
wary of the costs of taking on new international commitments.
Both nations have a history of dealing with Moscow in their
own particular ways. Sweden's loss of Finland to Russia in the
time of Napoleon prompted it to give up on war and armed pacts.
Finland, which won independence during Russia's revolution
of 1917 but nearly lost it fighting the Soviet Union in World
War Two, kept close to the West economically and politically
during the Cold War but avoided confrontation with Moscow.
Like Sweden, it joined the European Union only in 1995.
For all the scepticism about NATO, however, worries have
been growing in Scandinavia since Russia's action in Crimea.
Russian troops held exercises on the Finnish border this
week. A former aide to Vladimir Putin made waves by saying that,
after ex-Soviet Ukraine, the president might eye Finland next.
Both Nordic nations may bolster defence spending and forge a
closer military partnership between themselves as they face
Russia across the Baltic and along Finland's long land border.
So far neither has risked finding out what Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev meant when he said last year that Finnish or
Swedish NATO membership would force Moscow to "respond".
TIME FOR SECURITY BLANKET?
As the Russian bombing practice showed when NATO jets
scrambled into action over Sweden, both nations could hope for
some protection from EU allies and the United States even
without joining the defence alliance.
Both Swedish and Finnish armed forces cooperate with the
other three Nordic states which are in NATO - Denmark, Norway
and Iceland - and both have cooperated with NATO in Afghanistan.
Swedish jets helped Libyan rebels in 2011 and in March
joined a NATO exercise in Norway, near the Russian border.
Still, some politicians are already making noises they may
one day have to go further.
"I think it would be good to have an open debate about NATO
already now and I hope that everyone would participate in it,
even those who oppose the membership," Finnish Prime Minister
Jyrki Katainen told online newspaper Verkkouutiset last week.
In a sign of the times, while Finland cut unemployment and
child benefits in a March budget, defence got off lightly.
Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Jan Bjorklund called last
month for a "doctrinal shift" in defence policy after the Crimea
crisis. Calling Russia "a bit more erratic and unpredictable",
Finance Minister Anders Borg called for "a substantial scaling
up" of defence spending.
Borg's statement came after Sweden moved two fighter jets to
Gotland, a strategically important Baltic island where spending
cuts in recent years had all but eliminated defences.
Sweden's defence spending fell to 1.2 percent of GDP in
2012, according to the Stockholm-based SIPRI think tank,
compared with 2 percent at the turn of the century.
Rather than join NATO, the Ukraine crisis may see Sweden and
Finland more active in the Nordic Defence Cooperation - NORDEFCO
- with the three Nordic states which are in the alliance.
GETTING MORE INVOLVED
Even as some analysts see the "Finlandisation" of Ukraine -
former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger has suggested
Kiev follow Cold War-era Helsinki in cooperating with the West
while avoiding "institutional hostility" toward Moscow -
21st-century Finland has shed some inhibitions about Russia.
It has joined in EU sanctions against Moscow and politicians
have criticised the annexation of Crimea.
Katainen told a German newspaper last month that the term
Finlandisation - coined by West German critics of their own
government's perceived passivity toward Soviet threats - was a
misleading one. Finland was "not neutral" as it was an EU
member, he said - while adding that this did not stop his
government from maintaining excellent relations with Russia.
Finland been cautious about imposing sanctions on Moscow
over Ukraine. But that may be more due to worries about the
effect on its own economy rather than fear of upsetting its
massive neighbour.
Many Finns view Russia with suspicion and battles against
Stalin's Red Army form a key part of their national identity.
But there is also a sense among voters that Finland would be
left to fight alone, whether in a defence alliance or not.
Sweden, too, has long taken a standoffish position in
international affairs, avoiding even the world wars of the last
century. After the Russian bombing rehearsal, Prime Minister
Fredrik Reinfeldt played down its importance, saying Russia had
"neither the will nor the capacity to attack Swedish territory".
But tensions over Ukraine have come as Sweden and Finland
have grown more critical of Putin. Swedish Foreign Minister Carl
Bildt, who first became prominent in the 1980s probing Soviet
submarine incursions in Swedish waters, is one of the most vocal
figures in the EU against what he calls Russian expansionism.
VOTERS SCEPTICAL
Polls show a clear majority oppose NATO membership in Sweden
and Finland. About a third of Swedes favour joining the alliance
and only around a fifth of Finns.
"There is no public support for NATO membership and Sweden
has greater freedom to act if we're not part of NATO," said
Peter Hultqvist, who chairs the parliamentary defence committee.
"There is a belief that our tradition of staying outside
military alliances is the best way to preserve peace," he said,
before adding a note of caution: "We must strive for an
improvement of our military strength."
When the ex-Soviet Baltic states joined NATO in 2004 - part
of an expansion that saw the alliance take in most of Moscow's
Cold War satellites in the Warsaw Pact - they did so without
provoking more than a rhetorical reaction from Russia. Some
thought it would encourage the two Nordic states to follow suit.
Though they did not take that chance, some security analysts
argue that NATO membership could now benefit the Nordic states
in ways that go beyond the threat of military aggression. They
point to a cyber attack, or a risk of gas supplies being cut.
However, few see an immediate prospect of NATO accession.
"Crimea has at least furthered the argument that there
should not be any further reductions in military expenditure,"
said Ian Anthony of the Stockholm International Peace Research
Programme (SIPRI). "But in terms of NATO, the balance sheet is
in the direction of keeping things as they are."
Even Finland's European affairs minister Alexander Stubb,
one of the few high-profile politicians in Helsinki who favours
NATO membership, said now, at a time of particularly fraught
relations with Moscow, was not the right time.
"One should not enter when the weather is bad, but when the
sun is shining," he said. "And that is not the case now."
(Added reporting by Johan Sennero in Stockholm and Andrius
Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)