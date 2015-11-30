SOFIA Nov 30 Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov said on Monday his government supported Russia's plans
to extend its gas link to Germany.
A copy of a letter seen by Reuters last week named Bulgaria
as one of 10 countries that raised concerns the Nord Stream II
project could run counter to European Union interests and risk
further destabilising Ukraine.
Borisov, however, said Bulgaria would not sign the letter,
which said the project should come under close regulatory
scrutiny and called for a debate at next month's EU summit.
"I will defend the position for the construction of Nord
Stream II and (a) gas hub in Bulgaria - it is advantageous for
the country and nobody can reproach me for that," Borisov told
reporters.
In September, a group of European companies signed an
agreement with Russia's Gazprom to expand its Nord
Stream pipeline to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.
"Bulgaria will not sign a letter against Nord Stream II,"
Borisov said.
"I continue to believe that a distribution centre, hub or
whatever you call it, in Bulgaria, to collect liquefied gas,
including Russian gas, is a reality. It was set in the decisions
of the EC (European Commission)."
Bulgaria wants to build a gas storage and distribution
facility which could help the Black Sea state diversify supplies
and become a regional hub following the suspension of the South
Stream pipeline project.
Bulgaria has proposed the facility be built near the city of
Varna - where the South Stream pipes were supposed to come out
of the Black Sea - and has said it would cooperate with Russia
to build a pipe to the Bulgarian coast.
The South Stream project was meant to supply 67 billion
cubic metres of gas a year to Europe.
On Sunday, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said Bulgaria
had not signed the letter that raised concerns over the Nord
Stream gas extension, adding the issue must be first discussed
in the Council of Europe and the Bulgarian government.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter)