* Nations want regulatory scrutiny
* Russia says has halted gas to Ukraine
* Ukraine says can buy gas cheaper elsewhere
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 Russia's plans to extend its
gas link to Germany run counter to EU interests and risk further
destabilising Ukraine, 10 European governments said in a letter
to the European Commission that called for a summit-level debate
on the issue.
A group of European companies signed an agreement with
Gazprom in September to expand its Nord Stream
pipeline to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Gazprom said it would halt gas deliveries to
Ukraine while Kiev said it could find cheaper supplies
elsewhere.
The letter, written on Thursday and signed by Bulgaria, the
Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,
Poland, Romania and Slovakia, says the project should come under
the closest regulatory scrutiny and called for "an inclusive
debate" at next month's EU summit.
"The position of the European Commission on the Nord Stream
II project will also essentially influence the perception of the
EU's common foreign and security policy among its core allies
and traditional partners," the letter, seen by Reuters, said.
World leaders have been urging Moscow and Ankara to avoid
any escalation of tensions following the shooting down of a
Russian jet by NATO member Turkey.
Russia's relationships with the European Union and Ukraine
have been volatile since the annexation of Crimea in March last
year.
The Nord Stream extension to deliver increased volumes of
gas straight to Germany could have serious consequences for Kiev
and EU nations, the letter said.
"Preserving the transport route through Ukraine is the
strategic interest of the EU as a whole, not only from an energy
security perspective, but also reinforcing the stability of the
Eastern European region," it said.
The Commission wants to reduce the bloc's dependence on
Russia, which supplies about a third of its energy.
It has already said it will scrutinise the Nord Stream
extension project for conformity with EU law and that its
priority is to diversify suppliers while maintaining Ukraine's
status as a transit nation.
"Ukraine is a safe transit route. Gas should continue to
flow through Ukraine," European Climate and Energy Commissioner
Miguel Arias Canete told reporters on Thursday.
He added the Commission was not unduly concerned by the
cutoff of Ukraine's gas supplies - a recurrent event - as stocks
were comfortable.
(Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by John
Stonestreet)