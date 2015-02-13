MINSK Feb 13 The talks lasted more than 17
hours, during which a couple of "buckets" of coffee were drunk,
and took place in what Ukraine's foreign minister, with some
understatement, described as a "difficult psychological
atmosphere".
The 'family photograph' of participants at the start of the
four-power marathon in the Belarussian capital Minsk told much
of the story in advance: Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko
stood at one end of the line-up - with the leaders of Germany
and France keeping him well apart from Russia's Vladimir Putin.
The drily-worded declaration at the end of the Ukraine peace
summit concealed the drama of an overnight diplomatic
roller-coaster. Nerves were stretched to breaking point in
negotiations which all sides agreed were often close to
collapse.
With a small army of about 500 journalists monitoring their
every move, participants ferried backwards and forwards from
negotiations throughout the long night in Minsk's cavernous
Palace of Independence, Poroshenko often visibly deep in
thought.
Delegates, sometimes running at full tilt, dashed with
documents into conference rooms. Outside one room, journalists
could see delegates unfurling maps of Ukraine for examination.
Poroshenko would often step away to a room set aside for him
to call for a battlefield update from his military chiefs, aides
said.
He and Putin shook hands at the start of talks on Wednesday
evening, squaring off like prize-fighters sizing up for a world
contest.
As the night went into Thursday morning, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
increasingly took on the role of facilitators, shuttling from
room to room between the two.
By the end, after what Putin drily observed was "not one of
the best nights of my life", the Kremlin leader was visibly
avoiding the Ukrainian leader, reporters said, seeking out
Merkel and Hollande's company instead.
In a parting shot to Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko, overheard by reporters as he prepared to leave for
home, Poroshenko refers to a Russian 'dirty game'.
Putin himself said at the end that it was "not one of the
best nights in my life, but the morning is good because, despite
all the complexities of the talks process, we managed to agree
on the main thing".
"Nobody slept. There were difficult times, tough times, in
different formats to try to loosen the knots," a French
delegation source said, speaking on condition of anonymity
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"It would take place in a circular manner between different
groups depending on the situation. Merkel and Hollande would see
Poroshenko and Putin occasionally with delegations, from time to
time in a small room next door," the source said.
A by-product of the encounter was the rehabilitation - for a
while at least - of Belarussian leader Lukashenko, who is a
pariah in the West because of his hard-line policies at home. He
was once described by the United States as Europe's 'last
dictator'.
He seized the opportunity to project himself as a peace
broker as host to Western leaders after years of being shunned
by them.
The following are snapshots from Reuters correspondents
covering the talks which provide an insight into their dynamics:
- Poroshenko from the start acts like a man in a hurry. An
aide said he rushed late onto the Antonov taking him from Kiev
to Minsk. Once on board, he says: "Come on let's get off! We're
running late!"
- Lukashenko presents Merkel with a small bouquet of flowers
when she arrives with Hollande. This is the first visit by any
Western leader to Belarus for years. They are all smiles when
they say farewell 17 hours later.
- A press scrum that forms around Poroshenko when he arrives
at the venue brings a human touch from the Ukrainian leader. He
helps to his feet a cameraman who is knocked over as security
staff push back journalists, saying: "Please excuse me."
- As talks start, delegates can be seen outside the
negotiations pulling out wall-maps of Ukraine. One appears to
say to the other: "No, not that one. The other one."
- In the early hours, Merkel and Hollande apparently bring
Poroshenko and Putin back on speaking terms. They are seen
piling into a lift, rushing, an aide said, to find Putin. They
return to see Poroshenko and Putin later joins them.
- "A battle of nerves is under way," a top Poroshenko aide,
Valery Chaly, writes on Facebook at about 4 a.m.
- Waitresses shuttle in and out of the negotiating chambers,
pushing trolleys groaning with salads and fruit and bottles of
water. Lukashenko, proudly proclaiming Belarussian hospitality
says: "We ate fried eggs, cheese, dairy products and drank a
couple of buckets of coffee."
- Poroshenko frequently flits in and out of a side-room to
get an update from his military commanders. On one occasion, he
comes out seemingly angered. Asked if an agreement will be
signed, he says through clenched teeth: "Let's see."
- At about midnight, the Ukrainian press get a clear signal
the talks have collapsed. They are told to pack to leave and
wait at the entrance, where a bus is waiting to take them to an
urgent briefing by Poroshenko. After about half-an-hour, they
are told to return to the conference area.
- Journalists try to piece bits of conversation overheard
from leaders when they emerge into the public area at the end of
talks. "It's difficult. He is playing a dishonest and dirty
game," says Poroshenko. "I know, I know, and everybody knew
that," replies his interlocutor, Lukashenko. Poroshenko adds:
"He plays that game everywhere."
- For once, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is a
bit-player in the drama. He seems in a good mood through the
night, though he gives little away. "We've been invited to eat
salo," he says at one point, jovially referring to salted pig's
fat, a staple of traditional Ukrainian cuisine.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, in a comment
echoed by other delegations, tells parliament in Kiev on Friday:
"On several occasions, there was a wish by us and by our friends
to break off these negotiations."
- "Hollande and Merkel were often in the role of listening,
facilitators," a French delegation source said. "For Poroshenko
and Ukrainians it was more painful, given the situation on the
ground, although Putin and Poroshenko do not have a hostile
relationship," the source said.
