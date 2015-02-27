KRASNOYARSK, Russia Feb 27 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that he would take part in talks over gas supplies to Ukraine in Brussels on March 2.

"We have been invited to three-way talks and have confirmed our participation. First of all we're going to talk about the situation with current supplies to Ukraine and gas transit to European consumers," Novak told reporters. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Pullin)