MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's No.2 natural gas producer Novatek said on Thursday its key projects would go ahead despite new U.S. sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

It said the sanctions did not hurt the company's production and commercial activity. Novatek also pledged to take the "necessary measures" to finance its LNG projects with its international partners.

Novatek owns the controlling stake in Russia's Yamal LNG projects. Its partners there are France's Total and China's CNPC. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)