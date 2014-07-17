UPDATE 11-Oil slips as U.S. drilling recovery offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Adds Brent spread move, Trump actions)
MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's No.2 natural gas producer Novatek said on Thursday its key projects would go ahead despite new U.S. sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
It said the sanctions did not hurt the company's production and commercial activity. Novatek also pledged to take the "necessary measures" to finance its LNG projects with its international partners.
Novatek owns the controlling stake in Russia's Yamal LNG projects. Its partners there are France's Total and China's CNPC. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SAO PAULO, Jan 23 State Grid Corp of China on Monday took formal ownership of controlling stakes in Brazilian power utility CPFL Energia SA, five months after having signed the agreement for the acquisition.
SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Former shareholders of Brazil's CPFL Energia SA have handed over ownership of their stakes to State Grid Corp of China on Monday, which will automatically trigger a buyout of minority stakeholders, a person familiar with the matter said.