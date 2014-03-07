Bank shares briefly drop after Trump breakup comment
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares of bank stocks cut gains sharply on Monday after a report from Bloomberg Television that U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks.
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the situation in Ukraine and agreed that Russia's intervention there threatened world peace, the White House said on Thursday.
"The two leaders agreed that Russia's actions are a threat to international peace and security and emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a statement about the call.
"They committed to work with other G-7 partners to insist that Russia abide by its obligations and commitments to Ukraine's sovereignty," it said.
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares of bank stocks cut gains sharply on Monday after a report from Bloomberg Television that U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks.
BEVERLY HILLS, May 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that economic growth of three percent is achievable in the next two years as the Trump administration sets out to dramatically cut taxes.