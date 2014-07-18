WASHINGTON, July 17 The White House on Thursday
urged Russia, pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine to support an
immediate cease-fire in order to permit safe and unfettered
access to the site of a downed passenger jet.
"It is critical that there be a full, credible, and
unimpeded international investigation as quickly as possible,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.
Earnest said the role of international organizations such as
the United Nations and the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) may be relevant for the effort and
said the United States will be in touch with affected parties in
the hours and days ahead.
"It is vital that no evidence be tampered with in any way
and that all potential evidence and remains at the crash site
are undisturbed," he said.
