NEW DELHI Jan 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that Russian support was behind the latest ceasefire breakdown in Ukraine and said the United States would consider all additional options short of military action to rein-in Moscow over its neighbour.

"We are deeply concerned about the latest break in the ceasefire with Russia," Obama told a news conference in New Delhi, adding that "it would not be effective to engage in a military conflict with Russia".

(Reporting by John Chalmers)