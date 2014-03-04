By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, March 3
WASHINGTON, March 3 With Russia's incursion into
Ukraine reviving Cold War-style tensions, President Barack Obama
is at risk of suffering a blow to his credibility at a time when
he can least afford it: as he tries to convince voters to stick
with his fellow Democrats in congressional elections that will
help shape his legacy.
For five years, Obama has practiced a cautious approach to
foreign policy crises, prizing sober diplomacy and the search
for consensus over brinkmanship, in prolonged conflicts in Iraq
and Afghanistan.
But the deliberative style that Obama's team sees as a
statesmanlike attitude in tune with Americans' war-weariness,
was described as dithering in the crisis over Syria, where the
United States long discussed military action without committing.
Facing his toughest test yet in Ukraine, Obama is once again
finding himself portrayed as a weak leader, outmaneuvered by a
wily, opportunistic Russian President Vladimir Putin intent on
reviving the United States' nemesis.
His popularity has already been suffering because of the
disastrous roll out of his signature healthcare plan last
October and the U.S. economy's slow recovery from recession.
Now, Republicans are using Ukraine as further ammunition
against him ahead of the November elections.
The Ukraine crisis, said Republican Senator John McCain in a
speech on Monday, is "the ultimate result of a feckless foreign
policy where nobody believes in America's strengths anymore."
It's not only Republicans who are giving less than rave
reviews to Obama's strategy. The Washington Post's lead
editorial on Monday was about Obama and Ukraine and was entitled
"The risks of wishful thinking."
"For five years President Obama has led a foreign policy
based more on how he thinks the world should operate than on
reality," it said.
Obama seemed to have been caught off-guard by Putin's
seizure of the Crimea region of southern Ukraine. He is now
scrambling to put together a package of economic sanctions aimed
at isolating Russia.
Targeted asset freezes against key Russian officials are a
possibility. A G8 summit that Obama and allies are to attend in
Sochi, Russia, in June is on hold.
"Obviously, the facts on the ground in Crimea are deeply
troubling and Russia has a large army that borders Ukraine. But
what is also true is that over time this will be a costly
proposition for Russia," Obama said on Monday.
This will not be enough to satisfy critics who fear Putin is
taking a step toward restoring the old Soviet Union that he
served as a KGB colonel. Putin's adventure in Ukraine, they say,
is the final proof that Obama's policy of resetting U.S.
relations with Russia in a search for common ground is dead.
For Obama, the Ukraine crisis is a dramatic diversion from
attempts to stay focused largely on domestic affairs in a
congressional election year that may represent his last best
chance for legacy-building achievements before Americans look
past him and focus on the 2016 presidential campaign.
The president and fellow Democrats are struggling to hang on
to control of the Senate and build up their numbers in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives in November
elections.
In addition to using the Ukraine crisis as another cudgel
against Democrats in this year's congressional elections,
Republicans also see it a possible line of attack in the 2016
presidential race. Some potential Republican White House
hopefuls, such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio, have been pushing
a more assertive foreign-policy approach.
"The president must now accept that the only way to deal
with tyrants like Vladimir Putin is with a clear understanding
that they can't be trusted and that only decisive action will
deter their provocative moves," Rubio said.
White House officials frequently point out that Obama's more
cautious approach is in sync Americans' weariness of foreign
wars.
"He has a leadership style for foreign policy consistent
with what the American people want to see done in the world
today," said Mike McCurry, a former State Department and White
House spokesman for President Bill Clinton. "That kind of
severely limits the posture you can have for robust foreign
policy when the American people really want us to pull back."
In the case of Ukraine, White House officials say, Obama's
actions are already hurting Russia because the threat of
sanctions has rattled financial markets there and undermined
Putin's attempt to buff the image of Russia after having hosted
the Sochi Winter Olympics.
"We're already seeing Russia pay a real cost for its actions
in Ukraine," White House deputy national security adviser Tony
Blinken told CNN. "All this is undermining how Putin defines his
power."
This is what Thomas Alan Schwartz, a presidential historian
at Vanderbilt University, calls "an international shaming of
Putin, trying to make it seem like Putin is on the wrong side of
history."
McCain said this won't be enough. The Republican senator has
been sharply critical of Putin and first raised the issue of
Ukraine in a 2008 presidential debate as he ran against Obama.
McCain now says the United States should respond to Putin's
move in Ukraine by bolstering military ties with the Baltic
nations, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, and welcome Georgia as a
NATO member.
(Additional reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Thomas Ferraro;
Editing by Caren Bohan and Peter Henderson)