WASHINGTON, March 6 President Barack Obama on
Thursday ordered the freezing of U.S. assets and a ban on travel
into the United States of those involved in threatening the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Obama signed an executive order aimed at punishing those
Russians and Ukrainians responsible for a Russian incursion into
the Crimea region of southern Ukraine, a crisis that has raised
old-style Cold War tensions.
The order, the White House said in a statement, is "a
flexible tool that will allow us to sanction those who are most
directly involved in destabilizing Ukraine, including the
military intervention in Crimea, and does not preclude further
steps should the situation deteriorate."
In addition, the State Department is putting in place visa
restrictions on a number of officials and individuals,
reflecting a policy decision to deny visas to those responsible
for or complicit in threatening the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Ukraine.