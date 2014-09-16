WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A plunge in the value of the
Russian rouble is a direct result of U.S. and European sanctions
imposed over Russia's incursion into Ukraine, the White House
said on Tuesday.
The rouble dropped to record lows on Tuesday and the White
House was eager to take some of the credit.
"It is evidence that Russia is paying a price" for its
aggression in eastern Ukraine, White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters on Air Force One as President Barack
Obama flew to Atlanta.
Earnest said the rouble's declining value is "consistent
with the impact that we've seen thus far" of the economic
sanctions put in place by the United States and Europe.
