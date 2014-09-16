WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A plunge in the value of the Russian rouble is a direct result of U.S. and European sanctions imposed over Russia's incursion into Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

The rouble dropped to record lows on Tuesday and the White House was eager to take some of the credit.

"It is evidence that Russia is paying a price" for its aggression in eastern Ukraine, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One as President Barack Obama flew to Atlanta.

Earnest said the rouble's declining value is "consistent with the impact that we've seen thus far" of the economic sanctions put in place by the United States and Europe. (Reporting By Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)