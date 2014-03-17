(Adds comments from White House spokesman, former U.S.
ambassador to Ukraine )
By Steve Holland, Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday slapped sanctions on two top aides to President
Vladimir Putin and nine other people linked to Russia's military
incursion into Crimea as tensions increased between the two
countries over the Ukraine crisis.
Facing one of his toughest foreign policy tests yet, Obama
made clear the United States was prepared to impose more
sanctions if Russia formally annexed Crimea in response to a
weekend referendum in the region that Washington and its allies
called illegitimate.
"Going forward, we can calibrate our response based on
whether Russia chooses to escalate or to de-escalate the
situation," Obama said.
The sanctions were the most visible sign of U.S. anger at
Russia's attempt to absorb the Crimea region in southern
Ukraine, reflecting the deepest plunge in U.S.-Russian relations
since the Cold War.
Senior administration officials told reporters the penalties
were the most comprehensive sanctions applied to Russia in more
than two decades.
Republican Senator John McCain, however, said Obama did not
go far enough when the president cited so few individuals and no
businesses.
"The crisis in Ukraine is about more than Ukraine. It is
also about the credibility of America's global leadership and
whether the future will be defined by the values of the West, or
by dictators and aggressors who think they can bully the free
world into submission. We must recognize that reality and be
equal to it," McCain said in a statement.
The U.S. sanctions came in an executive order signed by
Obama a day after a Crimea referendum aimed at allowing Russia
to annex the autonomous region.
"If Russia continues to interfere in Ukraine, we stand ready
to impose further sanctions," Obama said.
Putin signed a decree on Monday recognizing Crimea as a
sovereign state and was expected to take up the annexation issue
with the Russian parliament on Tuesday.
Obama's ability to influence Putin has proved minimal. The
two spoke four times over the past three weeks even as Russia
moved closer to Crimea.
The belief among U.S. officials, however, is that calibrated
sanctions over time will damage the Russian economy, which has
close ties to Europe, and force Moscow to rethink.
Amid fears that Russia might move into eastern Ukraine,
Obama said provocations will achieve nothing except to "further
isolate Russia and diminish its place in the world."
Obama's order freezes any assets in the United States and
bans travel into the country of seven ranking Russian government
officials and four individuals identified as Crimea-based
separatist leaders. Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, who fled Kiev after bloody protests against his
rule, was among those sanctioned.
The United States also reached into Putin's inner circle by
naming presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and adviser Sergei
Glazyev.
Steven Pifer, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution
think tank and a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said Surkov
was a long-time Putin assistant and that Glazyev had been the
Kremlin's point person on Ukraine over the past year.
"These steps by themselves likely will not change Mr.
Putin's course, but he has to take account that both U.S. and EU
officials say more sanctions are on offer, perhaps including
broader financial measures against Russia," Pifer said.
Russia's deputy prime minister, Dmitri Rogozin, and two
state Duma deputies, Leonid Slutsky and Yelena Mizulina also
were targeted.
A senior official said Obama's order cleared the way for
sanctions on people associated with the Russian weapons industry
and targeted "the personal wealth of cronies" of the Russian
leadership.
Putin himself was not sanctioned. A senior Obama
administration official said it would have been highly unusual
and extraordinary to target a head of state.
White House spokesman Jay Carney did not rule out
sanctioning Putin or providing military assistance to Ukraine,
but said the focus so far was on diplomacy and trying to
de-escalate the situation.
Carney shrugged off a Russian TV anchor's comment that only
Russia had the power to reduce the United States to radioactive
dust.
"People say crazy things on TV all the time," he said.
The administration announced plans for sanctions two months
ago but had not named the individuals until Monday. The European
Union also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 21 Russian
and Ukrainian officials on Monday.
Obama said he would travel to Europe next week and that Vice
President Joe Biden was headed on Monday to Poland and Lithuania
to reassure U.S. allies in the region.
"Our message will be clear, as NATO allies we have a solemn
commitment to our collective defense and we will uphold this
commitment," he said.
A senior Obama administration official said there was
"concrete evidence" that some ballots in the Crimea referendum
arrived in some Crimean cities pre-marked.
Officials said they did not fear retaliatory measures from
Russia, saying they believed that country had more to lose
politically and economically from isolation than the United
States. They doubted Russia would cut off cooperation in trying
to resolve disputes with Iran and Syria.
Reporting By Steve Holland, Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey
Editing by Amanda Kwan)