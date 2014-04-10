WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

Carney said the call, which happened while Obama was traveling on Air Force One from Austin, Texas, was "just to check in on the situation." He said more details would be provided later on Thursday. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)