(Corrects to Russia instead of Ukraine, 2nd paragraph)
By Jeff Mason and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, April 14 The White House warned
Russia on Monday that it would face further costs over its
actions in Ukraine and said U.S. President Barack Obama would
speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.
U.S. officials stopped short of announcing a new set of
sanctions against Russia but said they were in consultations
with European partners about the prospect.
The European Union agreed on Monday to step up sanctions
against Moscow by expanding a list of people subjected to asset
freezes and visa bans.
"Russia continues to engage in provocative actions in
Eastern Ukraine. The mere presence of the troops, in addition to
what else they've done inside Ukraine, creates a threat of
destabilization within Ukraine," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters.
"I can assure you that Russia's provocations - further
transgressions and provocations will come with a cost. And I'm
not here to specify what cost will come from which specific
action, but there have already been costs imposed on Russia;
there will be further costs imposed on Russia."
The next round of U.S. sanctions, which would be the fourth
imposed since the Ukraine crisis began, is likely to target
Russians close to Putin as well as Russian entities, three
sources familiar with the discussions said on Sunday.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that the
United States was prepared to impose sanctions on individuals
and entities in the financial services, energy, metals, mining,
engineering and defense sectors.
The sanctions have been the most visible sign of U.S. anger
at Russia's annexation of the Crimea region in southern Ukraine
last month, reflecting the deepest plunge in U.S.-Russian
relations since the Cold War.
Obama spoke to French President Francois Hollande about the
crisis on Monday and praised Ukraine's government for showing
"great restraint" and working to unify the country, the White
House said.
Carney also confirmed that the director of the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, had been in Kiev over the
weekend and decried what he called "false claims" leveled at the
CIA by Russian authorities.
"Senior level visits of intelligence officials are a
standard means of fostering mutually beneficial security
cooperation including U.S.-Russian intelligence collaboration
going back to the beginnings of the post-Cold War era," Carney
said.
"U.S. and Russian intelligence officials have met over the
years. To imply that U.S. officials meeting with their
counterparts (in Kiev) is anything other than in the same spirit
is absurd," he said.
According to media reports, Russia has urged Washington to
explain what Brennan was doing in Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Jim Loney; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)