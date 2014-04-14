(Recasts with Obama, Putin call)
By Jeff Mason and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Russia's
actions in Ukraine were not conducive to a diplomatic solution
of the crisis in that country, and the White House warned that
Moscow would suffer further costs for its behavior.
Obama spoke to Putin at the Russians' request, a senior
administration official said, describing the call as "frank and
direct," a diplomatic construction that usually means tense.
"The president made clear that the diplomatic path was open
and our preferred way ahead, but that Russia's actions are
neither consistent with or conducive to that," the official
said.
Obama told Putin that Kiev had made "real offers" to address
concerns about the decentralization of powers to local
governments in the country.
"That is a matter for Ukrainians to decide," the official
said. "We have always and will continue to support an inclusive
process."
Earlier, U.S. officials stopped short of announcing a new
set of sanctions against Russia but said they were in
consultations with European partners about the prospect.
The European Union agreed on Monday to step up sanctions
against Moscow by expanding a list of people subjected to asset
freezes and visa bans.
"Russia continues to engage in provocative actions in
eastern Ukraine. The mere presence of the troops, in addition to
what else they've done inside Ukraine, creates a threat of
destabilization within Ukraine," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters.
"I can assure you that Russia's provocations - further
transgressions and provocations will come with a cost. And I'm
not here to specify what cost will come from which specific
action, but there have already been costs imposed on Russia;
there will be further costs imposed on Russia."
The next round of U.S. sanctions, which would be the fourth
imposed since the Ukraine crisis began, is likely to target
Russians close to Putin as well as Russian entities, three
sources familiar with the discussions said on Sunday.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that the
United States was prepared to impose sanctions on individuals
and entities in the financial services, energy, metals, mining,
engineering and defense sectors.
The sanctions have been the most visible sign of U.S. anger
at Russia's annexation of the Crimea region in southern Ukraine
last month, reflecting the deepest plunge in U.S.-Russian
relations since the Cold War.
Obama spoke to French President Francois Hollande about the
crisis on Monday and praised Ukraine's government for showing
"great restraint" and working to unify the country, the White
House said.
Carney also confirmed that the director of the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, had been in Kiev over the
weekend and decried what he called "false claims" leveled at the
CIA by Russian authorities.
"Senior level visits of intelligence officials are a
standard means of fostering mutually beneficial security
cooperation including U.S.-Russian intelligence collaboration
going back to the beginnings of the post-Cold War era," Carney
said.
"U.S. and Russian intelligence officials have met over the
years. To imply that U.S. officials meeting with their
counterparts (in Kiev) is anything other than in the same spirit
is absurd," he said.
According to media reports, Russia has urged Washington to
explain what Brennan was doing in Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Jim Loney; Editing by Bernard Orr)