(Recasts with official White House statement on Putin call)
By Jeff Mason and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a tense phone call on
Monday that Moscow would face further costs for its actions in
Ukraine and should use its influence to get separatists in the
country to stand down.
Armed pro-Russian separatists seized more buildings in
eastern Ukraine earlier in the day, expanding their control
after the government failed to follow through on a threatened
military crackdown.
In a call that the White House said Moscow requested, Obama
told Putin that those forces were threatening to undermine and
destabilize the government in Kiev.
"The president emphasized that all irregular forces in the
country need to lay down their arms, and he urged President
Putin to use his influence with these armed, pro-Russian groups
to convince them to depart the buildings they have seized," the
White House said in a statement.
Obama said Russian troops needed to withdraw from Ukraine's
border to defuse tensions and made a point of praising Kiev for
its "remarkable restraint" and efforts to unify the country with
elections, constitutional reform and proposals to decentralize
power to local governments.
"The president noted Russia's growing political and economic
isolation as a result of its actions in Ukraine and made clear
that the costs Russia already has incurred will increase if
those actions persist," the White House said.
"(He) said that while he continues to believe that a
diplomatic solution is still possible, it cannot succeed in an
environment of Russian military intimidation on Ukraine's
borders, armed provocation within Ukraine, and escalatory
rhetoric by Kremlin officials."
The Kremlin said Putin told Obama during the call that
Russia was not interfering in Ukraine and urged Washington to
use its influence to prevent bloodshed.
Earlier, U.S. officials stopped short of announcing a new
set of sanctions against Russia but said they were in
consultations with European partners about the prospect.
The European Union agreed on Monday to step up sanctions
against Moscow by expanding a list of people subjected to asset
freezes and visa bans.
A senior administration official described the call between
Obama and Putin as "frank and direct," a diplomatic construction
that usually means tense.
MORE COSTS
The next round of U.S. sanctions, which would be the fourth
imposed since the Ukraine crisis began, is likely to target
Russians close to Putin as well as Russian entities, three
sources familiar with the discussions said on Sunday.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that the
United States was prepared to impose sanctions on individuals
and entities in the financial services, energy, metals, mining,
engineering and defense sectors.
The sanctions have been the most visible sign of U.S. anger
at Russia's annexation of the Crimea region in southern Ukraine
last month, reflecting the deepest plunge in U.S.-Russian
relations since the Cold War.
U.S. officials declined to identify a timeline on Monday for
further sanctions.
"I can assure you that Russia's provocations - further
transgressions and provocations will come with a cost. And I'm
not here to specify what cost will come from which specific
action, but there have already been costs imposed on Russia;
there will be further costs imposed on Russia," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
Obama spoke to French President Francois Hollande about the
crisis on Monday and, as he did later with Putin, praised
Ukraine's government for showing restraint, a sign Washington
hopes Kiev will hold that course.
Carney also confirmed that the director of the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, had been in Kiev over the
weekend and decried what he called "false claims" leveled at the
CIA by Russian authorities.
"U.S. and Russian intelligence officials have met over the
years. To imply that U.S. officials meeting with their
counterparts (in Kiev) is anything other than in the same spirit
is absurd," he said.
According to media reports, Russia had urged Washington to
explain what Brennan was doing in Ukraine.
