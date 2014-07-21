(Adds quotes, criticism of Obama)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
piled pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to
force pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine to stop blocking an
international investigation into the downing of a passenger jet
last week.
In what has become a dramatic escalation in the worst
East-West crisis since the Cold War, Obama denounced the Russian
role in eastern Ukraine in some of his strongest language yet
and pointedly appealed to Putin to cut ties with the separatists
or risk greater international isolation.
"Now's the time for President Putin and Russia to pivot away
from the strategy that they've been taking and get serious about
trying to resolve hostilities within Ukraine," Obama said in
remarks on the White House South Lawn.
With investigators blocked from the crash site and most of
the bodies of the victims removed, Obama said Russia should
compel the separatists to let the investigation go ahead.
He questioned why the rebels were blocking access. "What
exactly are they trying to hide?" he said.
Obama did not specifically threaten new economic sanctions
against Russia, and although senior Obama administration
officials said additional sanctions were on the table, they made
it clear fresh penalties were not imminent.
Adding sanctions now could interfere with the immediate
priorities, which were to gain access to the crash site for an
investigation and retrieve the bodies, they said.
CRITICS SAY OBAMA TOO WEAK
U.S. officials declined comment on whether Australia, which
lost 28 people in the Malaysian plane, should rescind Putin's
invitation to a G20 summit scheduled there in November. Prime
Minister Tony Abbott is under some pressure to bar him entry. A
senior U.S. official said this was a decision for the host
country.
Some Republicans criticized Obama for being too weak toward
Russia. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted: "The people
who appreciated President Obama's speech the most were the
Russians. Talks loud. No stick."
Nearly 300 people died when the Malaysian Airlines plane
came down. U.S. officials have said it was their assessment that
it was shot down by the separatists with a Russian-made SA-11
surface-to-air missile.
To bolster their case, U.S. authorities are considering
releasing an unclassified intelligence assessment to provide as
much material as possible tying the shootdown to the separatists
with Russian-supplied hardware.
"Russia has trained them. We know that Russia has armed them
with military equipment and weapons, including anti-aircraft
weapons. Key separatist leaders are Russian citizens," Obama
said.
A senior administration official said a deal between
Malaysia and the separatists to obtain the airliner's
data-filled "black boxes" was welcome.
But the official said this did not obviate the need for a
full-scale probe on site because the boxes only contain flight
data and would not tell the full story of what brought the plane
down.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton;
Editing by David Storey and Cynthia Osterman)