WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
spoke by phone with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on
Thursday and the White House said both agreed on the need to
impose more sanctions on Russia for continuing to arm
pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.
According to a White House statement, the two leaders said
Russia still had not taken steps to de-escalate the situation in
eastern Ukraine a week after a Malaysian passenger jet was shot
down by what U.S. officials believe were pro-Russian separatists
using Russian weapons. All 298 people on board were killed.
"Instead of de-escalating the situation, they agreed that
all evidence indicates Russia is still arming and supplying
separatists who continue to engage in deadly acts of aggression
against Ukrainian armed forces," the White House said.
As a result, Obama and Rutte believe Russia must not be
permitted "to destabilize the situation in Ukraine without
incurring costs and that, accordingly, the international
community will need to enact additional sanctions."
Obama also spoke with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
The White House said they agreed on the need for immediate
access to the crash site by international investigators.
