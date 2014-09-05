NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 U.S. President Barack
Obama said he was hopeful but sceptical about a ceasefire agreed
in Ukraine on Friday and urged European allies to agree on new
sanctions against Russia that could be suspended if the peace
plan holds.
He also said he was leaving a two-day NATO summit in Wales
confident that U.S. allies were prepared to join a broad
coalition to take action to degrade and ultimately destroy
Islamic State militants in Iraq.
"We also sent a strong message to Russia that actions have
consequences. Today the United States and Europe are finalising
measures to deepen and broaden our sanctions across Russia's
financial, energy and defense sectors," Obama told a news
conference.
NATO had made clear it would defend every ally, and that it
supported Ukraine's sovereignty against what he called Russian
aggression, he said.
"With respect to the ceasefire agreement, obviously we are
hopeful but based on past experience also sceptical that in fact
the separatists will follow through and the Russians will stop
violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. So it
has to be tested," the president said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Phil Stewart; Writing by Paul
Taylor)