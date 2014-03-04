WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama met
for over two hours on Monday with his national security advisers
and discussed ways the United States and its allies could
"further isolate" Russia over its military intervention in
Ukraine, a White House official said.
The group discussed ways to "reinforce that the Russians
still have an opportunity to take immediate steps to de-escalate
the situation or they face further political and economic
repercussions from the international community," the official
said about the meeting.
"The president will continue to receive regular updates on
the situation, and to remain in close contact with his foreign
counterparts," the official said.
