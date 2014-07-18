NEW YORK, July 17 President Barack Obama called
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday to offer condolences
over the loss of lives in the downed Malaysian plane and said
Washington would support a prompt, unimpeded investigation of
the crash.
"The president told the prime minister the United States was
prepared to contribute immediate assistance to support a prompt,
full, credible, and unimpeded international investigation," the
White House said.
"The president and prime minister agreed on the need to
assure immediate access to the site of the incident to
international investigators in order to facilitate the recovery
of remains and to carry out a thorough investigation."
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to
Kuala Lumpur, with more than 290 aboard, when it was brought
down in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)