WASHINGTON, April 30 President Barack Obama will
visit Poland in June, adding the stop to a trip in which
Russia's actions in Ukraine are expected to dominate his agenda,
as it did during his last trip to Europe in March.
Obama will hold bilateral meetings in Warsaw, and
participate in an event marking Poland's emergence from
communism 25 years ago, the White House said.
Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Poland last month to
show support for the region as Russia moved to annex the Crimean
region of Ukraine.
After Warsaw, Obama will meet with leaders of the G7 group
of nations in Brussels. The meeting had originally been slated
as a G8 Summit in Sochi, Russia, but it was canceled because of
Russian intervention in Ukraine.
Obama also will travel to France to participate in
ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day.
