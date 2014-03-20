WASHINGTON, March 20 The United States on
Thursday expanded its sanctions on Russians in response to the
annexation of Crimea to include 20 more people, some of whom are
close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior Obama
administration official said.
It also imposed sanctions on the Russian bank Bank Rossiya,
which has $10 billion in assets, the official said. The bank,
which is used by many senior Russian government officials, will
be "frozen out of the dollar," the official said.
Obama signed an executive order giving the U.S. government
wider authority to take action against the Russian financial
services sector, energy, mining, engineering and defense
sectors, the official said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and David Storey; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)