WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
piled pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to
force pro-Russian separatists to stop blocking an international
investigation into the shootdown of a passenger jet last week.
In remarks at the White House, Obama said Russian-backed
separatists in eastern Ukraine have kept investigators away from
the site of the downed Malaysian Airlines plane, at times
firing their weapons into the air.
"What are they trying to hide?" he said.
Obama said Putin and Russia have a direct responsibility to
compel separatists to cooperate with the investigation and that
the burden is now on Moscow to insist that separatists stop
tampering with the investigation.
(Reporting By Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)