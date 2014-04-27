SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 27 One of the
international observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in
the east Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said on Sunday all the
group were in good health.
At a news conference organised by the separatists, a German
member of the observer mission, Colonel Axel Schneider, told
reporters he had "not been touched," and that there had been no
physical mistreatment of the group.
"All the European officers are in good health and no one is
sick," he said. "We have no indication when we will be sent home
to our countries."
