SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 27 One of the international observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in the east Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said on Sunday all the group were in good health.

At a news conference organised by the separatists, a German member of the observer mission, Colonel Axel Schneider, told reporters he had "not been touched," and that there had been no physical mistreatment of the group.

"All the European officers are in good health and no one is sick," he said. "We have no indication when we will be sent home to our countries."