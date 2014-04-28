(Adds Steinmeier quotes)
BERLIN, April 28 Germany urged Moscow on Monday
to use its influence on pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine to secure the release of European military observers
being held in the city of Slaviansk.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said
Berlin condemned the detention of the team from the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), including four
Germans, calling it "against the law and without justification".
The release of one of the eight hostages on medical grounds
was "a positive step" but the other seven must also be freed
"immediately, unconditionally and unharmed", said Seibert.
"We ask the Russian government to act publicly and
internally for their release, to distance itself clearly from
such acts and to use its influence on pro-Russian perpetrators
and forces in eastern Ukraine to secure their release," he said.
Seibert said the presence of armed masked men when the OSCE
observers were paraded before the media in Slaviansk on Sunday -
in what he called a "revolting spectacle" - made it clear beyond
any doubt that they were the hostages of the city's self-styled
mayor, Vyacheslav Ponomaryov.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walker Steinmeier spoke with
his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday and again on
Monday to urge Moscow to make it clear to the separatists that
their action was unacceptable, a ministry spokesman said.
Speaking in Oslo late on Monday, Steinmeier said: "It is
Russia's job to free the hostages. I have just had the leader of
the OSCE on the phone. Unfortunately nothing has come out of the
talks."
"My Russian colleague has told me by phone that Russian
diplomacy is still backing the deal in Geneva and has encouraged
all sides to lay down weapons," he added. "Russia should use all
its influence to calm the situation down."
He said the talks would continue on Tuesday morning.
