KIEV May 3 More than 130 people have been
detained in Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa after dozens
were killed in a fire and street fighting involving pro-Russian
and groups supporting the government in Kiev, police said on
Saturday.
In a statement, local police chief Petro Lutsiuk said those
detained could face charges ranging from participating in riots
to premeditated murder for Friday's street battles, which
resulted in the city's trade union building being set on fire.
Most of those killed either choked on smoke or died after
jumping out of the building's windows, officials said.
Police quickly lost control on Friday as hundreds of men
including soccer fans staged running battles across the city.
Lutsiuk said the police would do everything "to prevent such
tragedies in the future".
(reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by)