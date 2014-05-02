(Adds new death toll)
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV May 2 More than 40 people were killed in
Odessa on Friday, most caught in a building set on fire after
pro-Russian activists and supporters of Ukrainian unity fought
running battles across the southern port city.
In the worst violence in the Black Sea port since President
Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in February, police said 38 people
had choked to death on smoke or were killed when jumping out of
windows after the trade union building was set on fire.
The opposing sides in a battle that is being repeated in
other parts of Ukraine, especially in its east, have clashed
before in Odessa, but the violence has never before resulted in
deaths. Some residents say they fear some may now seek
retribution.
Earlier, the police said at least four men had been killed
in fighting after a march by the pro-Kiev demonstrators was
ambushed. Petrol bombs, paving stones and explosive devices were
thrown during the clashes, they said.
Waving the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, wearing helmets
and holding batons, thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets
to march in support of the European path taken by Kiev. Some
were supporters of the local football team, Chornomorets.
In an attack tinged with football rivalry, pro-Russian
activists, many wearing the colours of team Metalist from the
eastern Kharkiv region, waded into the crowd.
Police soon lost control. They said the trade union building
was later set alight.
Dmytro Spivak, a local parliamentarian, told Ukrainian
television that at least six young supporters of the authorities
in Kiev had been killed in the fighting.
"It is abundantly clear that the pro-Russian side was very
well armed, well organised and that this action was planned long
ago," he said, adding the police did little to stop the clashes.
"I will say one thing to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin;
forget about Odessa."
Ukraine's new pro-Western leaders have accused Moscow of
supporting pro-Russian groups to try to destabilise a country
desperately trying to recover from months of upheaval that led
to the toppling of Yanukovich.
The Kremlin denies playing any role in the uprisings in the
east and south of Ukraine, saying Russian-speakers there are
simply protecting their rights against possible assault by
Kiev's pro-Western leaders.
(Additonal reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Elizabeth
Piper, editing by Mark Heinrich and Matt Robinson)