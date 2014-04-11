(Adds Oettinger quotes)
VIENNA, April 11 European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger is working on a plan to help Ukraine pay some
of its gas bills to Russia, he told Austria's ORF radio on
Friday, saying there was "no reason to panic" about Russian gas
supplies to Europe.
"We are in close contact with Ukraine and its gas company to
ensure that Ukraine remains able to pay and the debts that the
gas company has to Gazprom do not rise further," he
said, adding he would meet Ukraine's energy and foreign
ministers on Monday.
"I am preparing a solution that is part of the aid package
that the IMF, the European Union and the World Bank is giving to
Ukraine and from which payment for open bills will be possible."
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday in a
letter to leaders of 18 European countries that Russia would cut
natural gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not pay its bills and
said this could lead to a reduction of onward deliveries to
Europe.
Oettinger advised against taking the threat at face vale,
saying Russia wanted to deliver gas and needed the revenue.
"Part of the bills is justified. Another part is
unjustified. We will put together a package in the weeks ahead
so that paying the justified open bills will be possible, but
not according to Mr Putin's accounting but rather by what is
contractually correct," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams and
David Evans)