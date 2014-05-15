ATHENS May 15 Europe's energy commissioner said
on Thursday he saw progress in resolving the row over gas prices
between Kiev and Moscow and expected one, perhaps two more
rounds of ministerial talks on the issue before the end of May.
In his latest letter to EU leaders, Russian President
Vladimir Putin urged them to do more to help Ukraine through its
economic crisis and to resolve the standoff over gas, repeating
a threat to cut exports if Kiev fails to pay in advance for June
deliveries.
"There is no reason to be nervous," Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger told Reuters, saying the new letter represented
progress and would be followed by more talks.
On Monday, Oettinger is meeting Russia's energy minister and
the head of Gazprom in Berlin to set a date for
further talks.
"Now we are preparing a second and, if necessary a third
ministerial before the end of May, between May 26 and May 31."
