VIENNA, April 11 European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger is working on a plan to help Ukraine pay its
gas bills to Russia, he told Austria's ORF radio on Friday,
saying there was "no reason to panic" about Russian gas supplies
to Europe.
"We are in close contact with Ukraine and its gas company to
ensure that Ukraine remains able to pay and the debts that the
gas company has to Gazprom do not rise further," he said, adding
he would meet Ukraine's energy and foreign ministers on Monday.
"I am preparing a solution that is part of the aid package
that the IMF, the European Union and the World Bank is giving to
Ukraine and from which payment for open bills will be possible."
