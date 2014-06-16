(Corrects third paragraph to read "Gas storage in Ukraine", instead of "Gas storage in the European Union")

VIENNA, June 16 European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Monday he was aiming to arrange further talks to solve the gas pricing row between Moscow and Kiev, which has led Gazprom to reduce supplies to Ukraine.

"Further invitations for trilateral talks in June are foreseen," Oettinger said.

Gas storage in Ukraine, meanwhile, was comfortable at around 12 billion cubic metres, which should cushion the EU from any knock-on reduction in gas supplies shipped to the EU through Ukraine.

Oettinger, who has brokered a series of three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the EU, was speaking at a news conference in Vienna following the latest round of negotiations that ended without a deal. (Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Justyna Pawlak)