(Corrects third paragraph to read "Gas storage in Ukraine",
instead of "Gas storage in the European Union")
VIENNA, June 16 European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said on Monday he was aiming to arrange
further talks to solve the gas pricing row between Moscow and
Kiev, which has led Gazprom to reduce supplies to
Ukraine.
"Further invitations for trilateral talks in June are
foreseen," Oettinger said.
Gas storage in Ukraine, meanwhile, was comfortable at around
12 billion cubic metres, which should cushion the EU from any
knock-on reduction in gas supplies shipped to the EU through
Ukraine.
Oettinger, who has brokered a series of three-way talks
between Russia, Ukraine and the EU, was speaking at a news
conference in Vienna following the latest round of negotiations
that ended without a deal.
