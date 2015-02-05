KIEV Feb 5 Ukraine's Central Bank cut the
official rate of the hryvnia on Thursday, partly tracking a
sharp fall in the indicative value of the local currency after
the bank scrapped dollar auctions earlier in the day.
It cut the official rate against the dollar - based on deals
on the interbank market - by 6.8 pct to 17.9998 from 16.7289 a
day earlier, the most significant fall so far this year.
Earlier on Thursday, the bank also said it would raise its
key interest rate to 19.5 percent from 14 percent as of Friday
to avert financial collapse, brought ever closer by fighting in
the country's east and a lack of foreign funding.
According to Reuters data, the indicative market rate for
dollar purchases was in the range of 24.10-24.90 hryvnia
per dollar, compared with 16.50 before Thursday's policy moves.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
John Stonestreet)