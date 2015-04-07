* One of targeted companies is owned by Ukraine's richest
man
* Prosecutor says low prices paid at "artificial" auctions
* Poroshenko says he wants to "de-oligarchise" Ukraine
By Richard Balmforth and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, April 7 Ukraine's judicial authorities
launched actions on Tuesday challenging tenders that gave big
businessmen control over key power companies under ousted
president Viktor Yanukovich in a new move by the government to
curb the influence of the so-called oligarchs.
The legal actions targeted the 2012 and 2013 sell-offs of
electricity-generating companies in eastern Ukraine to holdings
of multi-billionaire Rinat Akhmetov and a close associate, and
of a power distributor in the west of the country.
State assets in Dniproenergo and Donbasenergo, which feed
the national power grid, and one of the main power distributors
in the Zakarpatya region, were sold off for low prices in
non-competitive tenders in which only a few favoured
participants took part, the general prosecutor's office said in
a statement.
"These privatisations ... were drawn up in such a way as to
artificially create the conditions for acquisition of the state
assets by specific individuals which significantly narrowed down
the circle of potential purchasers," it said.
The move against Ahmetov, Ukraine's richest man who made a
multi-billion dollar fortune in steel and energy in the early
days of independence, and other oligarchs close to the disgraced
Yanukovich, appeared to be part of concerted moves by the
pro-Western leadership to end cronyism and break the influence
of the super-wealthy on political life.
President Petro Poroshenko fired an opening shot by sacking
tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky as governor of Dnipropetrovsk region late
last month for sending armed men into the Kiev offices of
Ukraine's state-owned oil pipeline operator, Ukrtransnafta,
after a move to bring in legislation that will put a brake on
his commercial interests in the oil industry.
"DE-OLIGARCHISATION"
Poroshenko, who is under pressure from Western financial
institutions and potential donor governments to clean up
Ukraine's act in exchange for bail-out money, has since
announced a campaign to clip the wings of oligarchs who use
their wallets to buy influence in parliament and government.
He appears to have set his sights on breaking up their
dominance of the gas industry, which has been the battleground
for competing oligarch interests ever since independence from
the Soviet Union in 1991.
Some deputies are pushing for legislation that will curb the
power of another tycoon, Dmytro Firtash, the owner of Group DF.
Though his star has waned since he was arrested in Vienna a
year ago at the FBI's request on charges of bribery, Firtash
still controls an empire, built up under Yanukovich, in which he
has huge control over Ukraine's regional gas distribution
network.
"They (the oligarchs) want chaos, not order. I want the
de-oligarchisation of the country," Poroshenko told Channel 5
television on Saturday, emphasising the need for transparency to
dispel the murkiness of Ukraine's business life.
Akhmetov's DTEK company paid $147 million for 25 percent of
Dniproenergo's state assets in 2012, two years after Yanukovich
was elected, to boost his extensive holdings in the energy and
steel sectors.
Control over Donbasenergo went to Ihor Gumenyuk, a friend of
Akhmetov's and member of Yanukovich's Regions party, in a tender
in 2013 in which his Energoinvest Holding snapped up 61 percent
of the state share for $90 million.
Half of the state share in the Zakarpatya power distributor
was sold off in early 2012 for about $18 million, only slightly
above the opening price, to a company run by Russian
businessmen.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Giles
Elgood)