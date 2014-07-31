KIEV, July 31 The OSCE security and rights organisation said its monitors, accompanied by Dutch and Australian experts, reached the crash site of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, two weeks after the plane came down.

"OSCE... monitors reach MH17 crash site for first time in almost week, accompanied by four Dutch, Australian experts. Used new route to access," the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Twitter. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)