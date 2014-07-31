UPDATE 1-CME Group's profit beats estimates on higher investment income
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
KIEV, July 31 The OSCE security and rights organisation said its monitors, accompanied by Dutch and Australian experts, reached the crash site of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, two weeks after the plane came down.
"OSCE... monitors reach MH17 crash site for first time in almost week, accompanied by four Dutch, Australian experts. Used new route to access," the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Twitter. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)
April 27 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its power solutions business.