MINSK, Sept 5 The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said representatives of Kiev and pro-Russian rebels agreed to declare a ceasefire on Friday.

Representatives of the warring parties have signed a protocol declaring ceasefire at 1500 GMT on Friday, Heidi Tagliavini, an OSCE representative at talks in Minsk told reporters. (Reporting By Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)