VIENNA Feb 18 The Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) parliamentary assembly rejected
Russia's attempt to sign up a woman representing annexed Crimea
as a delegate to the group, it said on Wednesday.
Ukraine, which does not recognise Russia's move last year to
absorb the peninsula, had challenged Moscow's nomination of Olga
Kovitidi as a member of the 323-member assembly that fosters
ties between members of parliament in the 57-nation OSCE.
Russia had identified Kovitidi as a member of the Federation
Council representing the so-called government of Crimea, the
assembly said in a statement.
Her name, spelled as Kovatidi, appears on the European
Union's list of people subject to sanctions over the crisis in
Ukraine, where government forces are fighting pro-Russian
separatists.
"The bureau of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly today
unanimously rejected the Russian Federation's designation of
Olga Kovitidi as a member of the OSCE PA," a statement said.
It cited a recommendation by its credentials committee that
members had to represent the country that makes the notification
"and not some authority of that country which has been set up on
foreign territory in a manner considered illegal by the
overwhelming majority of the OSCE participating states."
(Reporting by Michael Shields)