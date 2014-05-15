MOSCOW May 15 Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has said the international security and rights body's statements on Ukraine are being influenced by the government in Kiev, Itar-Tass news agency reported on Thursday.

"The (OSCE observer) mission's reports (in Ukraine) are being sterilised by means of pressure from the Kiev authorities," the envoy, Andrei Kelin, was quoted as saying in Vienna. Itar-Tass did not immediately provide details.

Kelin said the chances of starting a national dialogue in Ukraine on ending the country's crisis would be slim if Kiev continued military operations against Russian-speaking separatists in the east of the country. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)