MOSCOW May 15 Russia's envoy to the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has said the
international security and rights body's statements on Ukraine
are being influenced by the government in Kiev, Itar-Tass news
agency reported on Thursday.
"The (OSCE observer) mission's reports (in Ukraine) are
being sterilised by means of pressure from the Kiev
authorities," the envoy, Andrei Kelin, was quoted as saying in
Vienna. Itar-Tass did not immediately provide details.
Kelin said the chances of starting a national dialogue in
Ukraine on ending the country's crisis would be slim if Kiev
continued military operations against Russian-speaking
separatists in the east of the country.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)