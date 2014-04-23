* U.S. official urges Moscow to implement Geneva deal
* Calls for steps by Moscow to end Ukraine occupations
* Russian incursions fall after U.S. boosts Baltic air
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, April 23 Russia has not fulfilled its
part of an international agreement to defuse tension in Ukraine
and Washington will only wait "days" more for the accord to be
implemented, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
"Russia has not taken the steps that it needs to take" under
the agreement reached in Geneva last week, Daniel Baer, the U.S.
Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE), said.
Under the deal, the European Union, Russia, Ukraine and the
United States agreed that illegal armed groups in Ukraine would
go home in a process to be overseen by Europe's OSCE security
watchdog.
But no sooner had the accord been signed than both sides
accused the other of breaking it, while the pro-Moscow rebels
disavowed the pledge to withdraw from occupied buildings.
Baer said the solution was for Russia to act.
"If failure happens, it will be because Russia has failed to
stop its negative, destructive actions and to move to a
constructive path," he said, speaking at a Brussels event
organised by the German Marshall Fund think-tank.
Asked how long the United States would allow to see if the
Geneva accord could be implemented, Baer told reporters at a
separate event that he did not want to give a deadline but "we
are talking days here".
The United States and European Union have held out the
threat of further sanctions on Russia if it does not implement
the Geneva agreement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier accused the
United States of being behind the political upheaval in Ukraine
and said Moscow would respond if its interests came under
attack.
Baer said the United States had suggested that President
Vladimir Putin or other senior Russian officials could make
public statements saying Moscow did not support the illegal
armed takeover of municipal buildings.
Moscow could also send a senior diplomat to help OSCE
monitors trying to persuade people to leave occupied buildings.
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Douglas Lute, speaking at the
same think-tank event, said that incursions by Russian aircraft
into Baltic air space had fallen to zero since NATO reinforced
fighter patrols over the Baltic countries following Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
