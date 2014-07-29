KIEV, July 29 Rebels in east Ukraine accused the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Tuesday
of "serving the interests of the United States and Ukraine" and
said they could ban the security and rights group from working
at the crash site of a Malaysian airliner.
The self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" also said in
an emailed statement it was going to halt cooperation with the
OSCE, until now the main body tasked with negotiating access to
the crash site for international experts.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)