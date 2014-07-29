(Updates with rebel denial)
KIEV, July 29 Rebels in eastern Ukraine on
Tuesday denied they had threatened to ban the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) from the crash site of
Malaysian flight MH17.
The self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DNR) said
in a statement that information published in some media that it
was refusing to cooperate with the European rights and security
body was not true.
"The DNR government has long been working effectively with
the OSCE mission," a statement said, adding that areas of
cooperation included investigation into the plane crash and
ceasefire talks.
Earlier the rebels issued a statement saying they were going
to halt cooperation with the OSCE, until now the main body
tasked with negotiating access to the crash site for
international experts, saying it was serving U.S. and Ukrainian
interests.
The OSCE did not immediately comment.
International experts, including the OSCE as well as Dutch
and Australian police, have already been struggling to reach the
site to recover the remaining body parts and investigate the
downing of the plane.
Fierce fighting in the wider area surrounding the crash site
prevented the experts from reaching it for the third successive
day on Tuesday, with Kiev and the pro-Russian rebels accusing
each other of blocking access.
Kiev and the rebels also trade accusations over
responsibility for the downing of the airliner, in which all 298
people on board were killed.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Timothy Heritage
and Giles Elgood)