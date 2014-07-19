HRABROVE, Ukraine, July 19 Armed rebels stopped
monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in
Europe on Saturday from approaching the wreckage of the
Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine, forming a perimeter along
the field's edge, a Reuters witness reported.
The witness heard a representative for the pro-Russian
rebels tell the international monitors that they would be
informed of the results of the rebels' investigation later.
Local staff for the emergencies ministry were also heard
telling the OSCE they had brought bags containing bodies to the
road at the edge of the crash site but they would not say where
the bodies had been taken.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing
by Catherine Evans)