KIEV May 29 Creditors of the state-run
Ukrainian bank, Oschadbank, have set up an ad hoc group to agree
"mutually acceptable re-profiling" of the bank's debts, the bank
said in a statement issued on Friday.
The bank has two outstanding eurobonds with a total face
value of $1.2 billion which the Ukrainian government has
included in a package of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt
which it wants to see restructured.
The bank said the ad hoc group, which holds about half of
Oschadbank's bonds and subordinated debt, currently consisted of
Black River Asset Management LLC, Franklin Templeton Investment
Management Limited, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Pioneer
Investment Management Ltd., Spinnaker Capital Limited and VR
Capital Group Ltd.
