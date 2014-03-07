CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed: Veresen soars, Home Capital slumps
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.
MOSCOW, March 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Ukraine's paralympic chief that politics and international afairs must not affect sports events such as the Paralympic Games that begin in the Russian city of Sochi on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Putin and Valeriy Sushkevich discussed "the fact that a sports celebration - all the more so one like the Paralympic Games - cannot and must not be under the influence of ... the international agenda or politics," Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against an American oil drilling company that claimed Venezuela unlawfully seized 11 drilling rigs in 2010.