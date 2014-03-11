RPT-Naphtha surges as cold Asia weather pulls LPG to heating
* LPG loses appeal for ethylene makers as winter drives up price
KIEV, March 11 Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday warned the regional assembly in Crimea, which is now controlled by pro-Russia forces, that it faces dissolution unless it cancels a referendum it has called to join the region to Russia.
A resolution, supported by a parliamentary vote, gave the rebel Crimean parliament until Wednesday to call off the referendum, due to take place on March 16.
* LPG loses appeal for ethylene makers as winter drives up price
VANCOUVER, Jan 23 Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.